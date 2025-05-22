Third candidate emerges to unseat FIA president

Another potential rival to Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s top-job as president of the Formula 1 governing body FIA may have emerged.

Osterreich, an Austrian newspaper that regularly publishes exclusive interviews with Dr Helmut Marko and Toto Wolff, thinks former F1 driver Alex Wurz has joined Carlos Sainz senior in potentially running in the December elections.

51-year-old Austrian Wurz - already involved with the FIA, a co-director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, a pundit on Austrian television ORF, and involved with a company that constructs race tracks - is being urged to run "by a growing number of people".

Ben Sulayem is an increasingly divisive figure in the F1 paddock and within the Paris-based federation that he heads, as he presides over an alarming exodus of key figures at the FIA.

As well as Williams driver Carlos Sainz’s father and namesake, another name linked with December’s FIA presidential elections has been former F1 team boss David Richards.

Osterreich claims: "More and more insiders are calling for former Le Mans winner Alexander Wurz to be the new head of the world motorsport governing body."

The former Benetton, McLaren and Williams driver has already won the support of 1996 world champion Damon Hill. "He’s an absolute expert, he has knowledge, and he places great importance on driver safety," the Briton is quoted as saying.

"Wurz as FIA president? That would be the perfect job for him."

As for rallying legend Sainz senior’s candidacy, his son reveals that his father is yet to make a final decision about running. "It’s interesting that it’s something he didn’t come up with himself," Williams driver Sainz, 30, said.

"A lot of people in the paddock have slowly taken it into their heads, approached him and suggested it. He’s thinking about it now," he revealed.

"He hasn’t yet put together a roster or a team, but depending on how he sees it, he’ll go for it or not."