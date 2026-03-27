Team to speak with Verstappen after ’get out’ incident

Max Verstappen refused to begin his Suzuka media session on Thursday until a British journalist left the room, in an extraordinary press conference standoff.

The Red Bull driver singled out Giles Richards of The Guardian, telling the gaggle of reporters: "I’m not speaking before he’s leaving."

And after an extended back-and-forth, Verstappen snapped: "Get out."

The incident appears to stem from a long-running grievance dating back to the 2025 season finale, when Richards asked Verstappen whether he regretted a controversial collision with George Russell in Barcelona - an incident that ultimately proved costly in the title fight.

Verstappen had accused him at the time of giving a "stupid grin" after the question, and the matter resurfaced when the two came face-to-face again at Suzuka.

Richards wrote that Verstappen "stared, smiled and declared he would not speak until I left," before telling him directly to "get out" during a brief exchange.

The journalist said he had been "deeply disappointed" by the episode, describing it as highly unusual in Formula 1 media settings, where such expulsions are rare.

He also noted that their previous interactions over more than a decade had been "friendly and good humoured", with criticism only offered "when warranted".

Richards ultimately left the room, allowing the press conference to proceed, while adding that "there are far more serious problems in the world than an F1 driver being cross with you for doing your job".

Red Bull declined to comment on the incident, although Germany’s Bild newspaper reports the team is expected to discuss the matter internally with Verstappen.