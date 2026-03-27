Hamilton: this is what racing should be

Lewis Hamilton says he is enjoying Formula 1 more than ever under the controversial 2026 regulations - despite ongoing criticism from Max Verstappen.

While Verstappen has repeatedly slammed the new era for its heavy energy management and lift-and-coast characteristics, Hamilton says the on-track product reminds him of his early racing days.

"If you go back to karting, it’s exactly the same - it goes back and forth, back and forth," he said.

"This is what racing should be - not one manoeuvre and that’s it."

The contrasting views have sparked debate across the paddock, with former Haas team boss Gunther Steiner suggesting both sides may be influenced by competitiveness and politics rather than principle.

"I’m sure both are trying to stir things up," Steiner told Sport Bild.

"Of course, they listen to the drivers, but in the end, the FIA and the teams decide on the regulations together - not the drivers."

Steiner pointed to the current competitive picture as a key factor.

"Hamilton is in a significantly better position this year and has a competitive car - that’s why he’s satisfied. If Verstappen is back at the front, he’ll probably assess the rules differently," he said.