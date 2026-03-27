Russell shrugs off Mercedes scrutiny as rivals push back

George Russell says growing scrutiny of Mercedes’ early-season dominance is simply "how the sport works", amid fresh technical controversies in Suzuka.

Rival teams - led by Ferrari - have so far raised questions over Mercedes’ engine behaviour and now the active front wing system, prompting both rule tweaks and clarification requests.

But Russell insists there is nothing unusual about the situation.

"That’s just how the sport works, to be honest. It’s always been that way," he said.

"We’ve worked so hard to get ourselves into this position, and the best team should prevail. We’ve obviously had a tough four years. In those four years, there were two other teams that dominated and won. Just because we’re more or less back on top, I don’t think it’s quite right that everyone is trying to hold us back," added the championship leader.

Russell also played down the significance of the FIA’s latest qualifying tweak, reducing energy recovery limits.

"It’s just a small detail. It doesn’t change anything," he said. "You can recover less energy from the battery, which means you have to be a bit smarter with it.

"It’s a small adjustment."

On the controversial front wing issue that emerged after China, both Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli denied any deliberate advantage from the so-called ’two-phase’ active movement.

"It was unintentional and certainly not an advantage. In fact, it was a problem and it’s something we’re trying to solve," Russell explained.

"The solution is not immediate and there was absolutely no advantage, because when we brake the front wing is still open. When Kimi had the lockup in the race, I think this aspect of the wing contributed."

Kimi Antonelli agreed, describing the behaviour as a malfunction rather than a design feature.

"We had a technical issue that actually caused us problems, not advantages," he said. "However, I understand the criticism and suspicions - that’s always the case when a team wins at the start of a new regulation."

Behind the scenes, rival teams are also pushing for regulatory tools such as ADUO to allow increased engine development during the season.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admitted the mechanism could be key to closing the gap.

"I don’t think the hot compression measurement is going to change things," said the Frenchman. "What could change it is if we can benefit from the ADUO. Being able to benefit from it would be a great opportunity to reduce the gap."

For now, however, Russell is focused on Mercedes’ strong start - and unconcerned by the noise around it.

"We have an advantage at the moment, but I think we’ve simply had a good start and done a great job," he said. "It’s a long season, so things will change."