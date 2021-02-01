Stroll slams Aston Martin sale rumours

Barhein GP || March 28 || 18h00 (Local time)

By GMM

1 February 2021 - 08:38
F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll has slammed rumours that the Aston Martin brand may be sold once again.

A media report last week claimed that although billionaire Stroll’s new acquisition will only see his team re-branded this year, Aston Martin may already have a Chinese buyer on the horizon.

"Lawrence Stroll himself describes the rumours as pure bullsh*t and completely untrue," a spokesperson for the Aston Martin team told Dutch publication racingnews365.

"Stroll stressed that he is very enthusiastic about the project, and he believes in a long and successful future in Formula 1," the source added.

