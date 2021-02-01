1 February 2021
Stroll slams Aston Martin sale rumours
"He is very enthusiastic about the project"
Search
F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll has slammed rumours that the Aston Martin brand may be sold once again.
A media report last week claimed that although billionaire Stroll’s new acquisition will only see his team re-branded this year, Aston Martin may already have a Chinese buyer on the horizon.
"Lawrence Stroll himself describes the rumours as pure bullsh*t and completely untrue," a spokesperson for the Aston Martin team told Dutch publication racingnews365.
"Stroll stressed that he is very enthusiastic about the project, and he believes in a long and successful future in Formula 1," the source added.
Aston Martin F1 Team
1 February 2021
add_circle Stroll slams Aston Martin sale rumours
1 February 2021
add_circle Vettel had to leave Ferrari - Wolff
26 January 2021
add_circle Vettel plays down Red Bull-Aston Martin comparison
22 January 2021
add_circle Vettel spends first day at Aston Martin
More on Aston Martin F1 Team
Formula 1 news
1 February 2021
add_circle Kubica eyes LMP2 move for 2021
1 February 2021
add_circle ’Tokens’ won’t make big difference in 2021
1 February 2021
add_circle Aston Martin back in F1 for good?
1 February 2021
add_circle Vettel to have ’usual hair’ in Bahrain
1 February 2021