Spanish GP to be another F1 ’ghost race’

The 2021 Spanish GP will be yet another Formula 1 ’ghost race’.

Organisers of next month’s race at the Circuit de Catalunya have announced that it is too unsafe amid the ongoing covid crisis to allow spectators to attend.

"Under these conditions, it is impossible to determine with certainty whether the epidemiological situation will allow a relaxation of the measures, which also restrict mobility at the regional level," a spokesman for the venue in Barcelona told us.