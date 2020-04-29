29 April 2020
Spa ’ghost race’ still possible - promoter
"We are still in talks with FOM"
Spa-Francorchamps boss Vanessa Maes has denied that the Belgian GP will definitely not take place in 2020.
Race promoter Spa Grand Prix announced recently that because all mass events in Belgium have been banned, the Formula 1 race cannot go ahead as scheduled.
Indeed, a provisional F1 ’corona calendar’ began doing the rounds this week, and circuits including Spa, Monza and Zandvoort were not included.
But Maes told La Derniere Heure newspaper: "We are still in talks with FOM and the government about organising a grand prix behind closed doors."
