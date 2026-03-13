Binotto mocks Ferrari after Audi debut points

Mattia Binotto has taken a pointed swipe at his former employer Ferrari, dismissing the idea of using them as a benchmark and noting they have not won a world championship since 2008, as Audi celebrated a points finish on their Formula 1 debut in Melbourne.

Gabriel Bortoleto finished P9 in Australia, giving Audi their first championship points on their maiden outing after taking over the Sauber entry for 2026.

When asked by L’Equipe whether his goal was for Audi to become as strong as Ferrari, Binotto - who spent 28 years at Maranello including four as team principal before his departure - was withering. "Why would I do that?

"They haven’t won anything since 2008. I want Audi to win," he said, laughing.

The Italian was equally blunt about what he inherited. "Sauber was a small, historic team with perhaps a somewhat outdated infrastructure," said Binotto.

"It lacks personnel, skills, processes, methodology, space, resources, good testing, a simulator, a renovated wind tunnel, and a more efficient and higher-capacity manufacturing department."

Despite the catalogue of deficiencies, Binotto’s insisted: "The objective is to become world champions someday. What do we need to do to achieve it? We make a list and work on it - it’s that simple."

He outlined a five-year plan - three years to build, two to consolidate - underpinned by at least 57 defined projects with clear milestones.

Binotto also reflected on the cultural shift from Ferrari to a German-Swiss operation. "At Ferrari, there were no processes - things were simply tested," he revealed.

"A plan wasn’t necessary for success. In contrast, at Audi, with a more German and Swiss culture, plans are paramount."