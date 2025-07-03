Silverstone should keep F1 race ’forever’ - CEO

Silverstone should have no issues clinging onto its Formula 1 race - perhaps forever.

The British GP venue hosted the very first modern F1 world championship race in 1950 - and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali marked the occasion this week by visiting Downing Street and UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

Early last year, Silverstone signed a 10-year contract extension with the sport, guaranteeing its place on the annual calendar through 2034.

It ended a period of uncertainty that the circuit - like other established European venues - could lose its place due to rising hosting fees and F1’s push into new markets.

And even beyond 2034, Silverstone should be safe, Domenicali assured.

"I think Silverstone has the right characteristics to stay on the calendar forever, because there’s nowhere else in the UK you can host an event like this," he said.

However, he did admit some concerns about the situation in the post-Brexit era, including "complications with visas and travel".

"We can’t be limited by the option of staying here for a weekend because we’re coming from another country," said the Italian.

"I would add to this the fact that Silverstone represents the biggest sporting event in the UK, and there’s a need to make sure we follow the plans correctly."