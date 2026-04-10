Schumacher warns Leclerc off Red Bull move amid ’chaos’

Ralf Schumacher has warned Charles Leclerc against any temptation to jump ship to Red Bull, amid growing speculation the team could target the Ferrari driver if Max Verstappen departs.

Rumours have suggested Leclerc may be growing weary of his long title wait at Ferrari, with Red Bull monitoring the situation closely.

But Schumacher thinks the timing - and the destination - would be wrong.

"Well, I think we have to be very honest here - in the current situation, Red Bull isn’t really the obvious choice for drivers," he told Sky Deutschland.

"It is a long-term project again. The team is a bit of a mess at the moment - it’s quite chaotic there and there is no good communication with the outside world."

The former F1 driver also questioned whether Red Bull would offer a clearer path to success than Ferrari, which he believes is now stabilising.

"I wouldn’t know if it makes sense for Charles Leclerc to switch from a team that is just starting to function well," he said.

"It wouldn’t be very smart. Ferrari needs to develop new young drivers, but then they would have to retain one, namely Charles Leclerc. It is actually not advisable."

Indeed, while Lewis Hamilton has returned to stronger form in 2026, there is increasing expectation inside the paddock that Ferrari will eventually transition to a new generation - with Oliver Bearman strongly linked to a future race seat and even backed for that role by his own Haas boss Ayao Komatsu.

For his part, Leclerc is continuing to publicly underline his loyalty to Ferrari.

"The passion and love I have for this team are intact," he told Gianluca Gazzoli on the BSMT vodcast.

"This is what makes Ferrari special. We must all push in the same direction to bring Ferrari back to the top."

Meanwhile, former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admits the team’s own situation is far from settled after a difficult start to 2026.

"The start in Melbourne was fine. However, the updates then took the car in the wrong direction," he told motorsport-magazin.com in Vienna.

"The Max factor only works if he has confidence in the car. That’s not the case at the moment."