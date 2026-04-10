Lambiase exit, ’26 rules, won’t push Max out of F1 - Jos

Jos Verstappen does not think the impending departure of Gianpiero Lambiase will trigger Max Verstappen’s exit from Formula 1 - and even expects his son to stay despite ongoing frustration with the 2026 rules.

Reacting for the first time to the confirmed move to McLaren, the Dutchman made clear the Verstappen camp had long been aware of the situation.

"We knew it for a while, and we also knew when it was going to happen," he said at the TAC Rally shakedown.

"We still have one and a half to two years to work with him."

Rather than opposing the move, Verstappen senior says Red Bull’s long-time race engineer is right to take the opportunity.

"It’s a huge opportunity for him," he said.

"We understand, and we’ve also said he has to do this. He has to take this opportunity with two hands.

"It’s up to Red Bull to replace him now. We are going to see it."

Despite Max Verstappen’s previously stated desire to only work with Lambiase, Jos played down any suggestion this could accelerate a shock retirement.

"A lot of things have changed. Especially after four world championships, you have achieved a lot with each other," he said.

"That’s all up to Max, of course, but I personally just think he’s going to keep going."

Indeed, he believes broader changes in Formula 1 itself will ultimately remove one of the key reasons for Verstappen’s current dissatisfaction.

"I think he’s going on. It looks like Formula 1 and FIA are going to change the regulations anyway," he said.

"What they can do this year will already help. Also for the fans and the drivers. They complain stone and leg. I think they know what to do."

Like many in the paddock, however, Jos is highly critical of the current formula.

"As a driver, I don’t like it as much. When I’m watching, I just turn off the television. It’s not what Formula 1 stands for," he said.

"It is no longer the case that the maximum of the driver is asked, it is now more of a race for the engineers.

"The driver has to lift a lot, and because of that they can’t really make a difference anymore, and I think that’s a shame.

"You have to brake late. In fast corners you have to be able to make a difference, but that is not possible with these cars."

With Max increasingly active in GT racing, his father admits the appeal of other categories is growing.

"It’s for the crazy people that that’s a better race than in Formula 1," he said. "At first, those GT3 guys all wanted to drive in Formula 1 ... but nowadays that’s a long way to go."