3 December 2019
Sainz says TV absences in 2019 ’strange’
"There was finally a fight in the last laps"
Carlos Sainz says it is "strange" that he has been battling for television coverage in 2019.
Several times this year, the McLaren driver has pointed out his conspicuous absence from F1’s live broadcasts of the grands prix.
"I’m not going to talk too much about it," the Spaniard told the Dutch publication Formule 1.
"But I think everyone was talking about the fight for sixth place in the championship last weekend.
"Then there was finally a fight in the last laps and even the last corners, but even then they didn’t show it," Sainz added.
"So I think it’s strange that everyone was so enthusiastic about the fight, but nothing was actually seen on the TV."
