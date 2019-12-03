Mercedes can stay in F1 ’for many years’ - Wolff

Toto Wolff thinks Mercedes can remain in Formula 1 "for many years".

Recently, new Daimler chairman Ola Kallenius appeared to indicate that Mercedes will stay on the grid for the sport’s new era beginning in 2021.

But Wolff admitted that the German marque’s motorsport programme, which he heads, could be "reviewed in accordance with the changes that are taking place in the automotive industry".

"We believe that Formula 1 and motorsport are part of the DNA of our brand," he said. "The very first Mercedes was a racing car.

"I think we need to increase the efficiency of our work, ensuring a good economic performance and reducing the level of investment that Daimler makes in our project.

"If we can achieve all of this, we will remain in Formula 1 for many years," added Wolff.