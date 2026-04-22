Norris ’not the boss’ as management shuts down questions

Lando Norris was silenced by his own management team during a newspaper interview, despite the reigning world champion insisting he was willing to speak openly.

The incident, revealed by the Guardian’s Donald McRae, unfolded as it emerges that the McLaren driver secured the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award.

As the interview unfolded, McRae said a member of Norris’s management team began answering questions on his behalf, while a remote voice on a phone abruptly intervened to block discussion of Formula 1’s 2026 regulations.

A representative in the room also stepped in to shut down exchanges entirely. "We’re done with time," he said at one point, moving closer as questions continued.

When Norris indicated he was willing to respond, he was overruled. "I’m happy to answer that question," the 26-year-old Briton said.

"No," a representative replied.

Norris then admitted: "I’m not the boss."

At one stage, he even pushed back at the interventions: "Why? Say yes."

McRae described the episode as "muzzling", noting it clashed with Norris’s otherwise open and thoughtful manner.

Even routine questions were curtailed - including when Norris was asked about Max Verstappen and speculation about the Dutchman’s future. "I’ve no idea," Norris said. "Max can do whatever he likes."

But the exchange then descended into farce, with a member of his management team stepping in: "He (Max) is an amazing guy. Max is the best person ever and we love him. Quote."

Despite the bizarre restrictions, Norris reflected on his title triumph.

"Last year was very special as there are only 35 world champions from Formula 1 - ever. For me to be added to that list is pretty incredible," he said.

But the interview ultimately left a different impression.

"The troubling fact," McRae concluded, "that an admirable world champion has to be policed in this way."