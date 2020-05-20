Sainz hopes Ferrari deal helps Spanish GP

Carlos Sainz says he hopes his move to Ferrari will give the future of the Spanish GP at boost.

We have already reported that Spanish broadcasters are shaping up for a EUR 100 million fight for the F1 television rights, after Spaniard Sainz was signed up by Ferrari for 2021.

Also in play is the future of the Spanish GP in Barcelona, whose place on the calendar for 2021 is uncertain.

"I don’t know what the reasons for the possible break are, but I hope that the ’Sainz at Ferrari’ issue will help it to continue," Sainz told Movistar.

But the 25-year-old said he is currently focused only on McLaren, even though the world of F1 is excited about his move to replace Sebastian Vettel in red.

"I understand that people want to see me in red and fighting for podiums and victories, but 2020 is a different year in which we are going to need to work hard," he said.

"I am thinking only of going to the UK next week, putting Ferrari in a drawer and thinking of McLaren 100 percent. Everyone at McLaren has been very good to me - even the managers and the shareholders have congratulated me. I don’t want to forget that."

Sainz thinks that once the 2020 season finally gets underway, drivers will be ’rusty’ but that won’t necessarily lead to dangerous incidents.

"We haven’t had a race since December where we had all the sensations of fighting on the track, and that’s going to show when it comes to racing again," he said.

"But I don’t think there will be more accidents. We are F1 drivers and we have talent. The physical issue will impact us more, because so many months without getting in the car is hard. The neck, the stomach - it will be quite impressive.

"The first races will be easy because we have not raced for a long time and we really want to, but in the end of such an extreme schedule we are going to be destroyed," added Sainz.

"Hopefully this is the case and we do all the races they are saying, but I think it will be difficult."

Finally, Sainz said he would be happy if his countryman, friend and mentor Fernando Alonso returns to Formula 1 next year.

"F1 is for the best, and Fernando is one of them," he said. "I would love to fight him again.

"I think he can afford to decide based on his pedigree as a driver - he can do whatever he wants. He should do what makes him the happiest," Sainz added.