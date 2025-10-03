Verstappen puts title chances at 50 percent

Max Verstappen’s back-to-back wins in Monza and Baku have suddenly thrown him back into the 2025 world championship battle - with pressure now shifting to McLaren.

Oscar Piastri endured a disastrous weekend in Azerbaijan, reopening the door for the Red Bull star. "I hope so!" the Australian smiled in Singapore when asked if the ’old Oscar’ is now back in the orange race suit.

"Obviously I don’t want to repeat what happened in Baku, but mistakes are going to happen. I’m only human, at the end of the day. It’s going to happen."

But if errors continue, questions are already being raised about McLaren’s insistence on equal treatment for its two drivers. "Piastri is 25 points ahead of Norris and 69 ahead of Verstappen," Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "If Max were to win the next race in Singapore, I can imagine that McLaren would get nervous and then have to make a decision."

That decision could force Lando Norris into a number 2 role - something he laughed off on Thursday. "I’m very concerned," he said sarcastically. "Very worried about it, and scared, frankly."

In the paddock, most believe Verstappen now has at least an outside chance. Isack Hadjar estimated it at "10 percent ... he’s probably 60 points behind Oscar?" Corrected to 69, the Frenchman grinned: "Oh yeah, 69."

Alex Albon suggested 15 percent, Charles Leclerc went for 20, while Norris admitted it was "more than zero". Esteban Ocon warned: "We all know Max and how dangerous he is when there’s something to grab."

Even George Russell, often at odds with Verstappen, joked: "100 percent."

Verstappen himself was also playful. "I’m giving myself 50 percent. Either it works or it doesn’t," he laughed.

"I’m taking it race by race. We have nothing to lose and are trying to make the most of our opportunities. McLaren has dominated this championship so far. Things like that don’t change overnight."

Meanwhile, rival drivers admitted envy at Verstappen’s ability to race outside Formula 1. Fresh off his GT3 debut win at the Nurburgring, the Dutchman says he is now ready for a pause.

"I’m taking a weekend off," Verstappen smiled. "I’m taking a little break. After this weekend, I’ll have driven six weekends in a row, so that’s quite a lot."