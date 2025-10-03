Russell hints at short-term Mercedes deal

George Russell insists there is no risk of missing the 2026 grid with Mercedes - but admits his new deal is still not agreed.

The 27-year-old Briton is widely expected to stay at Brackley, with team boss Toto Wolff also acknowledging that fact - but negotiations are proving protracted. Reports suggest long and intense discussions between the pair over terms have delayed an announcement.

"I like to look at the here and now and the short-term future and I know that if I do everything right today, and everything right tomorrow, and everything right the day after, my long-term goal will be achieved," Russell told The Straits Times before the Singapore weekend.

Pressed by reporters on Thursday, Russell was unable to confirm a deal. "Surprise. No dates to give you. I told you you’d be the first to know when there’s something to report," he smiled.

"For any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right. Every time you renew a contract, it’s the most important one of your life and it has to be done with good care. There’s nothing to worry about, and it will get done when it gets done."

Russell also pushed back on suggestions he was a tough negotiator. "I don’t think so. I think it’s just about something that’s fair, mutually beneficial. That’s what we all chase," he said.

Asked if the process could drag on into next year, Russell insisted: "No, I don’t think so. It shouldn’t, to be honest. Yeah, things are moving and progressing. There is no necessary danger of that happening. But if it does, it does - but I don’t expect it to."

Russell also revealed he has already been working on the next rules era. "Even just yesterday, I was driving the simulator with the 2026 car and the 2026 engine," he said.