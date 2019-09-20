Russia 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen

“I was happy to be on the podium in Singapore and the Team made some good strategy calls in the race, but I’m looking forward to Russia where there are more overtaking opportunities. The track layout isn’t that amazing for us but it’s unique as most of the corners are 90 degrees which we don’t usually experience and it’s always challenging to go from high speed straights into low speed corners and get the best out of the car under braking. It’s a pretty flat track and you can see quickly if the car is working well through the more challenging corners. Ferrari were very quick in Singapore and the straights in Sochi will suit them, but I have a few ideas about our performance last weekend that we’ll analyse and hopefully improve on in Russia.”

Alex Albon

“I raced at Sochi when I was in F2 and I won there so it’s a track I enjoy and I’m looking forward to being back on a circuit I’m familiar with. The track is predominantly made up of 90 degree corners so if you’re good at one, you’re going to be good at all 18 of them. It’s also good for overtaking with some long straights and it will be very different to the heat and humidity in Singapore. I’m feeling more comfortable with the car with each race and I’m really enjoying working with the Team, especially as I get to know them better. In Russia my aim is to make the most of what I’ve learnt and push for the best possible result for the Team.”