Russell ’must do more’ to keep Mercedes seat

While some have hailed George Russell’s early performances in 2025, Ralf Schumacher thinks he will need to do more to secure a new Mercedes contract.

Amid swirling speculation that Toto Wolff may still be wooing Max Verstappen for 2026, it is notable that Russell’s contract is yet to be extended.

Some have hailed 27-year-old Russell’s early - if low-profile - form following the departure of team leader Lewis Hamilton. Team boss Wolff says he’s 2025’s "low-key hero" so far, and is performing "exactly how we knew he would".

Schumacher, however, told Sky Deutschland that while Russell’s errors at Suzuka were small, they are nonetheless significant.

"In the end, it was the Russell we’ve often described - the one who has great potential, including speed, but he simply makes mistakes.

"You have to look at it that way."

Schumacher said the Briton "threw away" his decisive qualifying lap in the first sector, and therefore a much better qualifying position and result.

"The car was there," said the former grand prix winner. "For (Kimi) Antonelli, it’s still too early to expect as much, but Antonelli did a great job overall.

"In my opinion, if it stays like that, Russell won’t be allowed to stay. He has to deliver more, because that’s what ultimately makes a world champion."

He contrasted Russell’s performance to that of Max Verstappen, who won from pole in what is definitely not the best car. "He simply brought a thing like that home flawlessly," Schumacher said of the Red Bull driver.

"If Russell wants to keep his position at Mercedes, then he has to show Toto ’You are the one we need, the one who can fight for the championship, the one who gets the best out of the car’," he concluded.