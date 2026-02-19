Rumours swirl over Cadillac livery legality

Cadillac’s eye-catching Formula 1 debut may already be under scrutiny - not for performance, but for paint.

According to Germany’s Bild, the American newcomer could face FIA questions over the legality of its recently unveiled 2026 livery.

Cadillac reportedly spent more than EUR 20 million to showcase the car’s colours in a high-profile Super Bowl halftime commercial - a major PR splash as the General Motors-backed team prepares for its first season on the grid.

However, Bild claims the FIA may object to the design because the cars are required to feature symmetrical liveries, while Cadillac’s current version runs predominantly white on one side and black on the other.

"A PR coup that could turn into a costly misunderstanding," Bild said.

Adding a touch of Hollywood irony to the situation, actor Keanu Reeves was present in Bahrain with a film crew last week documenting Cadillac’s first steps in Formula 1. According to Bild, Reeves himself did not want to appear on camera - though that reportedly did not go to plan.