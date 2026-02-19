FIA clears Ferrari’s new ’blown’ winglet

Ferrari has triggered fresh technical intrigue in Bahrain after the FIA gave the green light to a novel rear winglet positioned directly behind the exhaust outlet.

As the second pre-season test began - just two weeks before Melbourne - observers quickly spotted a small, upward-curving element mounted at the top of the diffuser on the SF-26.

"Ferrari surprises everyone: the new wing worries rivals and cannot be copied," wrote Corriere dello Sport.

German publication Auto Motor und Sport suggested the solution hints at a return of exhaust-blown aerodynamics, last seen before the 2014 clampdown.

The small winglet sits directly in the exhaust plume and appears designed to harness hot gases to generate additional rear downforce as revs increase. With drivers now deliberately holding lower gears in corners to maximise energy harvesting - keeping revs artificially high - the potential aerodynamic gain could be significant.

The concept echoes the early 2010s era when exhaust blowing became a key performance differentiator, most famously exploited by Red Bull during Sebastian Vettel’s title runs.

The 2026 rules were thought to tightly restrict exhaust interaction with aero surfaces, but a closer reading suggests Ferrari has found a legal window. The upper section of the new element is reportedly made from heat-resistant material rather than standard carbon fibre.

The obvious question now is whether Ferrari has also developed engine maps to maximise exhaust flow in specific phases - a tactic common during the peak of blown-diffuser experimentation.

The FIA is said to have reviewed the design and deemed it compliant - for now.

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur played down the excitement.

"I’m more or less satisfied," he told Sky Italia. "Today it’s harder to say whether Mercedes and the others still have something up their sleeve. We know what we have, but we don’t know what they have."

Interestingly, some in the paddock believe Ferrari may already be matching Mercedes at the front under the new rules.

At Red Bull, Laurent Mekies - back in Bahrain after missing the first test due to a minor medical procedure - suggested the usual pre-season mind games are in full swing.

"It’s a fun game in the pitlane, drawing attention to competitiveness," he said. "Our approach is to keep the noise to a minimum.

"Unfortunately, we’re not the benchmark. We’re very confident that we’re in the top group. But we currently see Mercedes as the fastest team. Although it’s still a bit of a guessing game."