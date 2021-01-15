Rosberg not interested in racing return

Nico Rosberg says he has no intention of returning to active motor racing competition - even for his new off-road team in the Extreme E series.

Now 35, the German quit Formula 1 immediately after beating then Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title.

When asked why he will not appoint himself as a driver for his Extreme E team, Rosberg said: "Firstly, I just don’t want to be a racer anymore.

"I am quite happy with my new life as an entrepreneur. Secondly, I have no experience in off-road racing and it’s important to me that we win as a team," he is quoted by Speed Week.

Rosberg also said he is not interested in the other high-profile electric series - Formula E.

"My problem is that I want to maintain the flexibility and freedom of action that I currently have," he said. "And Formula E is a very intense workload."