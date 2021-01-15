Rosberg not interested in racing return
"I am quite happy with my new life as an entrepreneur"
Nico Rosberg says he has no intention of returning to active motor racing competition - even for his new off-road team in the Extreme E series.
Now 35, the German quit Formula 1 immediately after beating then Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title.
When asked why he will not appoint himself as a driver for his Extreme E team, Rosberg said: "Firstly, I just don’t want to be a racer anymore.
"I am quite happy with my new life as an entrepreneur. Secondly, I have no experience in off-road racing and it’s important to me that we win as a team," he is quoted by Speed Week.
Rosberg also said he is not interested in the other high-profile electric series - Formula E.
"My problem is that I want to maintain the flexibility and freedom of action that I currently have," he said. "And Formula E is a very intense workload."
