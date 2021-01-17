Barhein GP || March 28 || 17h10 (Local time)

Official: Davide Brivio joins Alpine F1 Team as Racing Director

He will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi

By Olivier Ferret

17 January 2021 - 10:33
Alpine F1 Team is delighted to confirm Davide Brivio will strengthen its team ahead of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

His specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks.

He will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

"Davide joins Alpine F1 Team with a wealth of experience and success following more than 20 years in the MotoGP World Championship, most recently sealing the World Championship crown for rider Joan Mir, and the Teams’ Championship title for his former team.

We look forward to welcoming Davide as we start the next stage of our Formula 1 journey."

