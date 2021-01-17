17 January 2021
Official: Davide Brivio joins Alpine F1 Team as Racing Director
He will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi
Search
Alpine F1 Team is delighted to confirm Davide Brivio will strengthen its team ahead of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season.
His specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks.
He will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.
"Davide joins Alpine F1 Team with a wealth of experience and success following more than 20 years in the MotoGP World Championship, most recently sealing the World Championship crown for rider Joan Mir, and the Teams’ Championship title for his former team.
We look forward to welcoming Davide as we start the next stage of our Formula 1 journey."
Alpine F1 Team
15 January 2021
add_circle Alpine eyes consistent podiums in 2022
14 January 2021
add_circle Alpine F1 team reveals car launch name as it teases F1 livery
11 January 2021
add_circle Renault announces exit of F1 team boss Abiteboul
11 January 2021
add_circle Alonso can win third F1 title - de la Rosa
More on Alpine F1 Team
Formula 1 news
17 January 2021
add_circle Official: Davide Brivio joins Alpine F1 Team as Racing Director
15 January 2021
add_circle Rosberg not interested in racing return
15 January 2021
add_circle Schumacher wanted season to start in Australia
15 January 2021
add_circle Ricciardo would prefer Le Mans over Indy 500
15 January 2021