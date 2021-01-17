Official: Davide Brivio joins Alpine F1 Team as Racing Director

Alpine F1 Team is delighted to confirm Davide Brivio will strengthen its team ahead of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

His specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks.

He will report to the Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

"Davide joins Alpine F1 Team with a wealth of experience and success following more than 20 years in the MotoGP World Championship, most recently sealing the World Championship crown for rider Joan Mir, and the Teams’ Championship title for his former team.

We look forward to welcoming Davide as we start the next stage of our Formula 1 journey."