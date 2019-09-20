Ricciardo ’regretting’ Renault move - Webber

Mark Webber thinks his countryman Daniel Ricciardo could be "regretting" his move to Renault.

Immediately after Ricciardo’s shock decision to quit Red Bull last year, former F1 winner Webber called it a "strange decision".

"He’s made his bed over there with Renault, which I think is a weird decision, but that’s what he wants to do," he said.

Now, Ricciardo is not ruling out leaving the underperforming Renault team at the end of his two-year deal late next season.

"Ideally I re-sign in 2021 and that’s because things are going forward. If it goes backwards for whatever reason and doesn’t look positive, then I guess I will cross that bridge," the Australian told Channel 4.

Fellow Australian Webber still thinks Ricciardo made a rash decision in signing for Renault.

"I wish he stayed at Red Bull because it’s a better package," he told Fox Sports’ The Back Page.

"Obviously there were some financial terms but Red Bull weren’t far off his numbers anyway," Webber added.

"He could be regretting that two year phase now, but he’s got to get back out of that now.

"Young guys come in and the landscape changes really fast in two years. You think ’I’m cool, I’ve got a bit of time’. Next minute, people come along.

"Touch wood, he can get out of it."