Todt cautious about Panthera team ’rumours’

Jean Todt has played down the reports about an eleventh team in Formula 1.

It has emerged that a new outfit called Panthera Team Asia F1 has set up camp at Silverstone.

Team boss Benjamin Durand, formerly of the SMP Racing organisation, confirmed recently: "Our goal is Formula 1 in 2021."

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn, however, said he wants to see how the new regulations play out in 2021 before thinking about admitting a new team.

"I’ll be careful," FIA president Jean Todt said when asked about the Panthera team.

"I don’t listen to rumours, I like something concrete," the Frenchman is quoted by the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"At the moment I have not heard anything except on a website. I haven’t received any strong contact from any teams," Todt added.

Todt said anything between ten and 12 teams is ideal for F1.

"Right now we have ten strong teams and that gives value to each of them. At the moment, we have no applications on the Haas level," he said.

"There may be opportunities, as was the case when Racing Point bought Force India, but we are pleased with the current situation of ten teams.

"Time will tell if there will be changes in the future," Todt added.