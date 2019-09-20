Sponsor staying in F1 ’with or without’ Kubica

Robert Kubica’s sponsor is in talks to become the new title backer at Haas.

After a public and private debacle with Rich Energy, Haas recently split with its former title sponsor.

Around the same time, Kubica announced that he is leaving Williams at the end of the year. His race seat was funded mainly by PKN Orlen, a Polish oil company.

Now, Przeglad Sportowy reports that Orlen is in talks with Haas, Racing Point and McLaren.

Kubica has also been linked with a Haas test and simulator role, amid rumours he may appear for the American team on selected Friday mornings in 2020.

But the 34-year-old has also admitted his interest in switching to the German touring car championship DTM.

"PKN Orlen wants to stay in the world of Formula 1 at all costs," correspondent Kamil Wolnicki claims.

"Orlen says it will 100 per cent stay in Formula 1, and if the president Daniel Obajtek says that, it means that the talks with the new partner are basically completed.

"It will be with or without Robert Kubica," the journalist added.