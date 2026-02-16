Renault cuts other programs, Alpine F1 future in doubt

Renault’s decision to shut down Alpine’s World Endurance Championship program and Dacia’s rally-raid effort at the end of the year has intensified speculation about the long-term future of its Formula 1 team.

According to L’Equipe, Formula 1 will be spared despite Alpine finishing last in last season’s constructors’ championship and now running a Mercedes customer engine rather than Renault’s own power unit.

The rationale is apparently commercial rather than sporting.

"Focusing on Formula 1 gives us a unique platform from which we can increase brand awareness in line with our product and market growth ambitions," Alpine CEO Philippe Krief said.

However, the move has sparked fresh paddock talk that Renault may be positioning Enstone for sale. By trimming other motorsport commitments while keeping only the high-visibility F1 entry, some observers believe Renault is preserving the asset value of the team rather than recommitting long term.

There is renewed speculation that Christian Horner could be linked to a potential buyout.