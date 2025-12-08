Red Bull rocked by doubts over Marko and Lambiase

Red Bull’s debrief after the Abu Dhabi finale has triggered alarm bells, with Max Verstappen suddenly facing the prospect of losing two of the most influential figures in his F1 life - race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and mentor Dr Helmut Marko.

De Telegraaf reported that Lambiase ended the race in tears and remained "inconsolable" even two hours after the chequered flag. Marko was seen comforting him on the pitwall.

Lambiase missed races earlier in 2025 amid rumours of personal difficulties. Verstappen all but confirmed there is more going on behind the scenes.

"I obviously know more than others how he experienced the season," Max said. "I hope to talk to him about that now."

The pair were then spotted in a long private conversation.

"It’s been an emotional year," Verstappen added. "Forget about the results. I don’t want to go too much into detail, but it’s been tough."

The strongest rumour is not that Lambiase will quit Red Bull entirely, but that he may move into a different role - potentially ending the legendary Max-’GP’ radio partnership that has defined the peak of Verstappen’s career.

But the second shock of Sunday night was the sudden suggestion that Marko himself may walk away - or be eased out - after being increasingly sidelined even in the post-Horner era. His failed push to sign Alex Dunne into the Red Bull junior scheme is said to have been a final straw.

The 82-year-old adviser himself ignited the speculation.

"That’s complicated," Marko admitted in Abu Dhabi when asked if he would stay. "It’s about multiple things."

He hinted that missing a fifth consecutive drivers’ title weighs heavily.

"It’s hard to be champion five times in a row. You have to plan a lot and perform constantly. You can’t make a mistake. For me, this is a disappointment. I didn’t reach the goal. I have to sleep on it and I’ll see."

Asked directly if he would still be around in 2026, Marko replied: "Well, we’ll have internal discussions, and we’re in no rush.

"During the years of Dietrich Mateschitz I didn’t even have a contract. It’s important for me to feel comfortable."

Team boss Laurent Mekies notably did not deny the possibility of Marko stepping aside.

"Formula 1 is not a static environment. You always have to keep adjusting the organisation," he said. "This applies to the technical department and the sporting side. It’s normal that we look at how we can improve.

"I’m saying this not only for Helmut but for the entire organisation."

He nevertheless praised Marko for his role during Red Bull’s turbulent year.

"Helmut has been very impressive in how he has supported the team during the turnaround. He has had to make difficult decisions together with management," Mekies said.

Marko insists he will keep supporting Red Bull in some capacity.

"We’re confident we can create a competitive car and improve it quickly if needed," he said when asked about 2026. "We’re very motivated for next year, with the new chassis and engine regulations."

Verstappen hopes the man who brought him into Formula 1 stays put.

"I hope so," he told Sky Germany. "You really have to ask him that - I have no idea."