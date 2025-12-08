McLaren got strategy right to conquer Max

Oscar Piastri ultimately did play the loyal wingman - and McLaren’s strategy team finally came alive - as Lando Norris sealed the 2025 world championship in Abu Dhabi by just 2 points.

Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that Verstappen’s plan from pole had been obvious - back the field up, trigger chaos, and hope Norris would be attacked and shuffled down the order.

"But as long as the two McLarens were in second and third positions, we had no leverage," the Austrian said.

"They made a clever decision when they put Oscar Piastri on the hard tyres. That’s why we couldn’t slow the field down, because Piastri would have benefited from that."

Piastri even overtook Norris early - a move now understood to have been tactical rather than combative. "We had discussed the strategic option of Oscar making life difficult for Max with the hard tyres," team boss Andrea Stella revealed.

Norris admitted he did not resist his teammate. "I would have loved nothing more than for Oscar to win the race and finish second in the championship. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out."

Stella said splitting strategies was designed to break Red Bull’s control mechanism. "Our decision to run both cars on different strategies made it more difficult for Max to control the pace," he said.

Even Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies admitted they were caught off guard. "They surprised us with that," he said, referring to Piastri’s hards.

"It was a very clever move on their part. It gave them more options. We had to fight for the win on two fronts."

Some in the paddock believe that under Christian Horner, the response from Red Bull might have been far more aggressive - but Mekies defended the team’s approach.

"We had a fair and clean fight. That doesn’t mean we didn’t push ourselves to the limit everywhere - and sometimes even beyond," said the Frenchman. "But at the same time, we also respect our opponents."

Behind that veneer of respect, Red Bull’s supporting cast faltered. Yuki Tsunoda was penalised for essentially forcing Norris off track while trying to delay him for Verstappen.

Marko didn’t sugar-coat it: "Tsunoda tried, but he went too far."

And his verdict on the demoted Japanese driver was brutally clear: "It’s not like we needed the last race to realise that. I hope Hadjar fills that role better."

In the end, Norris’s margin was 2 points - less than the amount Verstappen lost by losing his temper in the clash with George Russell in Barcelona.

"The only thing you mention is Barcelona," Max snapped at a reporter. "You’re giving me a stupid grin now."

Marko, however, conceded the damage was real: "In Barcelona, Max also contributed to that.

"It’s nice that we won the most races this season, but in 10 years everyone will only remember who became champion."