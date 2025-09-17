Ralf doubts Germany’s ability to return to F1 calendar

Despite talk of Germany rejoining the Formula 1 calendar, Ralf Schumacher says the country faces too many obstacles to make a comeback any time soon.

F1 has already confirmed the 2026 calendar with 24 races, and now six newly-confirmed sprint events as well - including new sprint hosts Canada, Zandvoort and Singapore.

Germany is not among them, but F1 CEO recently floated the possibility of a return to Hockenheim or the Nurburgring - especially with Audi entering the sport and Mercedes already established there.

Schumacher, however, told T-Online that German motorsport is shrinking.

"In Germany, we currently have around 700 racing licenses for karting, and the number is declining," he said.

"In England, for example, there are 4000. There, and especially in Italy, karting exists, but here in Germany, it is increasingly being phased out. There are hardly any decent kart tracks left, and there are also fewer and fewer racing series.

"It’s quite simple - If I take away football pitches, there will be fewer and fewer football players, and that’s exactly the problem we currently have in racing."

Mercedes and ADAC have responded by launching a partnership aimed at supporting a German driver through the ranks up to F1. But Schumacher believes manufacturers must also collaborate to revive Germany’s place on the calendar.

"Collaborations are extremely important," said the former F1 driver. "If Mercedes and Audi ever decide together to support the project, something could happen. I’d like to see that happen."

But Schumacher remains pessimistic about a return without state support.

"As long as the state does not contribute financial resources - which it will recoup through the tourism generated around the race - it will not work," he said.

"Entry fees are now so high that the organiser has to provide an extensive security package with police and fire departments - Hockenheim won’t be able to generate that much revenue. You don’t have to have studied mathematics to realise it won’t work.

"But I still have hope."