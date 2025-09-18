Formula 1 still ’love of my life’ - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has rejected speculation that his difficult first year with Ferrari could push him into retirement.

In a rare interview away from the race weekend paddock, the seven-time world champion told L’Equipe he has no plans to leave Formula 1.

"My priorities stem from my love for Formula 1," said the 40-year-old. "The love of my life is Formula 1. I love this job more than almost anything."

Asked about recent and ongoing rumours of an imminent exit, he smiled: "I have no intention of leaving anytime soon, and I’m very happy that Fernando (Alonso) is staying too, because it means he’s older than me.

"Yes, I’m going to stay until he turns 50."

Hamilton said he takes pride in having competed with and beating some of the sport’s greatest names. "I admire every one of these competitors," said the Briton.

"I put myself in their shoes - they’ve made enormous sacrifices. In the end, someone wins and someone loses. I know the pain they must have felt after those defeats. I’m aware of that.

"I have empathy for them in that sense and enormous respect."

Hamilton admitted he does not have a close relationship with Fernando Alonso, but counts Sebastian Vettel as a genuine friend. "I don’t talk much to Fernando. Seb, on the other hand, has been a great support.

"He’s been truly incredible, a very good friend over the years," said Hamilton.

He revealed that during the depths of his Ferrari slump - when he labelled himself "useless" - he considered reaching out to Vettel. "I was planning on speaking to Seb during that break, and I think I’ll do so soon.

"I haven’t called him this year because I don’t use the phone much. I didn’t want to upset him, and I didn’t want to speak to him before so as not to have any preconceived ideas. With six or eight months of experience, I know the situation well, so I’ll probably speak to him soon."

Hamilton also spoke of the sacrifices he has made for his career, but admits he has special admiration for other athletes in different disciplines. "I’m always impressed by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and other greats like Tom Brady, who have families and continue to perform.

"For me, it just hasn’t happened," he said. "My niece and my family will always be the priority, but I don’t like to do things halfway, I wouldn’t give 100 percent.

"I’m not saying that others aren’t doing that, but I have to be tenacious, train, be super diligent, get involved. I don’t want to have to choose - either the racing suffers so the family can succeed, or the family suffers so the racing can succeed. For now, I don’t have to choose, and I’m happy to focus on just one thing.

"And, even if I sacrifice everything for it, it’s still very difficult to be successful."