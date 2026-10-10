Racing Bulls, Haas hold up 2027 driver moves

Racing Bulls and Haas remain the main unresolved pieces of the 2027 Formula 1 driver market.

Racing Bulls team boss Alan Permane says no decision is imminent between Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad and Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov.

"We’re in no rush," he said in Singapore.

"We’ve got two fantastic drivers. We’ve got a fantastic driver in F2 at the moment, and they’re all there and ready to go."

"But three doesn’t fit into two, of course."

Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull should take the opportunity to promote Tsolov.

"If Red Bull wants to find someone to succeed Max Verstappen in the long term, then Tsolov is a man who gives cause for hope," he told Sky Deutschland.

"I think he should be given a chance."

He argued that Lawson is unlikely to develop into the sort of top-line driver Red Bull ultimately wants.

"Lawson has been around for a while now, he’s stabilised and regularly competes for points," said the former F1 driver.

"But I don’t believe he’ll develop into a top driver anymore."

Haas, meanwhile, has not yet announced Esteban Ocon’s replacement, although Ferrari-backed Rafael Camara is the hot favoured.

Team boss Ayao Komatsu said a final decision is approaching.

"We invited several drivers to test as part of the TPC program, evaluated them, but soon there will be another final meeting at which a decision will be made on the team’s composition for next season," he said.

"I can’t name the exact date when this will happen, but it will happen quite soon."

Komatsu also explained what Haas is seeking after Ocon.

"On his good days, Esteban is incredibly fast," said the Japanese.

"But what we are looking for in the future is that speed combined with more consistency and good feedback."

Further down the queue, Williams test and development driver Victor Martins - filling in as reserve in Singapore - told AFP that he is already positioning himself for any opening in 2028 or 2029.

"You always have to be in the slipstream and behind the factory drivers," he said.

"I’m ready if the opportunity arises. We know how it works: you have to be there, present."