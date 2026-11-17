Rafael Camara will make his second Formula 1 appearance for Haas in Las Vegas this weekend, although his participation in the final two races of 2026 remains uncertain.

The Ferrari junior, already signed to race for Haas in 2027, endured a difficult debut in Brazil, crashing in qualifying and finishing last in challenging conditions.

With Formula 2 not racing in Las Vegas, his participation this weekend was expected.

"In Brazil, our 2027 recruit Rafa Camara made his debut under extremely challenging conditions and showed us and the world why we signed him for 2027," team boss Ayao Komatsu said.

"We’re looking forward to building on that for his second race weekend with us."

However, Camara remains involved in the Formula 2 championship battle, with the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi potentially complicating his F1 commitments.

Haas reserve Ryo Hirakawa will meanwhile return to the car for Friday’s opening practice session, replacing Oliver Bearman.

Komatsu praised the Japanese driver, who recently secured the World Endurance Championship title.

"Our reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, also put in an impressive performance when he was drafted in on Saturday morning in Mexico," he said.