Antonelli family denies Monaco move

Kimi Antonelli’s family has pushed back against Prince Albert’s suggestion that the Mercedes driver is considering a move to Monaco.

The Monaco ruler recently told Corriere della Sera that "Kimi Antonelli is also thinking about moving to Monaco."

But Antonelli’s father Marco has now denied that anything is imminent.

"We’re fine and don’t need to change right now," he told Resto del Carlino.

"We don’t know who started this rumour. I’ve been in San Marino for seven years, and my son has always liked it."

Championship leader Antonelli has lived in San Marino since 2024 and has also spoken positively about life there.

"I moved here a little over a year ago and I have to say I’m really happy," said the 20-year-old. "It’s very peaceful."

"The more time passes, the more I appreciate it."

San Marino officials have also stepped in, with Secretary of State Rossano Fabbri saying there is "no evidence of Antonelli’s decision to leave us".

"Economic and fiscal aspects naturally play a role," Fabbri added. "But they alone do not explain these choices."