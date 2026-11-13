Bearman delay linked to Ferrari seat demand

Oliver Bearman’s delayed Haas contract announcement is reportedly being held up by demands for assurances that he will be first in line for a Ferrari seat in 2028.

The British driver is expected to continue at Haas alongside fellow Ferrari junior Rafael Camara in 2027, with the pairing increasingly viewed as a potential audition for Lewis Hamilton’s seat the following year.

Bearman’s management reportedly wants a clearer commitment from Ferrari about his future, amid suggestions he could seek an exit from the Italian team’s Academy if a 2028 opportunity cannot be guaranteed.

Bearman has not confirmed those claims, but recently admitted that his future involves negotiations well beyond Haas.

"The only sticking points are kind of out of my hands. More contractual points," he said in Austin last month.

"It’s out of my hands. I’m leaving it to my management and, of course, Ferrari as well."

When asked about Ferrari’s involvement, he was unequivocal.

"Of course Ferrari are involved - at the end of the day I am a junior driver of Ferrari and that’s ultimately the reason I’m here, because of that."

"So of course they have a big say in what my future looks like."

In Mexico a week later, Bearman again suggested that the negotiations concerned more than his immediate future.

"There are a few bigger-picture things that we’re working on," said the 21-year-old.