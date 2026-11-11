Ocon breaks silence after Haas sacking

Esteban Ocon has broken his silence following his controversial dismissal from Haas, posting an emotional message alongside a childhood karting photo.

The Frenchman had remained quiet since being dropped during the Mexican GP weekend, as replacement Rafael Camara made his debut in Brazil.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to say a heartfelt thank you for all your messages. Your support means a great deal to me," Ocon wrote on social media.

"To the fans, colleagues and former colleagues who have taken the time to reach out as well, I’m truly grateful.

"My love for this sport remains as strong as ever, and I’m grateful to share that passion with so many of you."

Ocon did not further address his dismissal or the reported confrontation with Haas boss Ayao Komatsu that preceded it.

The split is understood to involve a possible contractual dispute, with neither side revealing precisely what happened.

In Brazil, several rival team bosses expressed sympathy for Ocon, although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff - still involved in the 30-year-old’s management - suggested Komatsu had been justified in taking action.

"The team principal needs to decide when it’s enough, and that is what Ayao did," Wolff said.

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane was more sympathetic.

"It’s a shame that it’s ended like this," he said.

"I don’t say it’s over. He’s had a very good career in Formula 1, a very strong career, and he’s a quick guy."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, who helped Ocon reach Formula 1, also declined to speculate.

"It’s a shame for Esteban because I think he’s a pure competitor," he said.

There is also speculation that Ocon could return to Aston Martin, where he previously raced when the team was known as Force India, in a reserve role for 2027.