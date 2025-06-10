Racing Bulls CEO says Hadjar not ready for promotion

The CEO of Red Bull’s second Formula 1 team, Racing Bulls, has pleaded with the energy drink company to leave Isack Hadjar in the junior cockpit for now.

As Max Verstappen teeters on the brink of a potential race ban, De Limburger newspaper reports that Red Bull Racing has drawn up a plan in the event that Yuki Tsunoda will need a stand-in teammate at short notice.

"In the unlikely event that Verstappen is suspended, Red Bull will use one of the Racing Bulls drivers for a race," claimed correspondent Erik van Haren.

That’s either Liam Lawson, who was demoted by Red Bull Racing this year after two abysmally uncompetitive races, or the highly impressive rookie Hadjar.

Van Haren added: "At the sister team, a spot will then become available for Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa."

Some believed Arvid Lindblad, whose super license application despite his age of 17 will be shortly reviewed by the FIA, might be a better option than Hadjar.

De Limburger reports: "Red Bull says it will not use Lindblad. The exemption request submitted to the FIA was made weeks ago and is separate from a possible suspension for Verstappen."

Red Bull chiefs Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko have raved about the 20-year-old Frenchman’s performance so far in 2025, but Racing Bulls CEO Peter Peter insists Hadjar needs more time.

"For heaven’s sake, don’t take this talent away from us too soon," the Swiss newspaper Blick quotes Bayer as saying.

"He should learn the ropes here until the end of 2026. Until then, we’ll just have to keep him in handcuffs!"

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg fully agrees, describing Verstappen as a "teammate killer" who could seriously compromise Hadjar’s otherwise highly promising career.

"If I were Hadjar, if Red Bull even starts talking about a promotion, I would definitely turn it down," he said.

"He’s doing so well with the Racing Bulls now, he’s in a great position. If I were him, I would immediately turn it down and say ’No chance’."