Cadillac F1 switch would be a ’waste’ - Palou

Alex Palou thinks switching to Formula 1 would be a "waste" of his most competitive years.

The 2025 Indy 500 winner, who is also en route to his fourth Indycar championship this year, was recently linked with a potential Cadillac F1 seat for 2026.

He swiftly rejected the idea.

"Even if they say ’No, don’t worry, you can come back in one or two years’, what if suddenly everyone is here and I’m never able to catch back up to them?" he recently told the Indianapolis Star newspaper.

Palou flirted with a move to F1 some years ago, but it ultimately turned into a bitter contractual dispute between his Indycar team Chip Ganassi and McLaren.

"I’m glad I was able to make peace with Chip Ganassi after all that drama," the 28-year-old Spaniard has now told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

As for whether another opportunity in F1 might crop up, Palou hinted that he feels someone disrespected by figures like Williams’ James Vowles and Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur.

Auto Motor und Sport asked Palou if he laughs at Vowles’ suggestion that he needs at least a full year of F1 testing, or Vasseur’s view that the Spaniard has been "forgotten".

"Absolutely!" Palou agreed.

"But let’s not misunderstand each other - I love Formula 1, and it was obviously my dream. The timing just isn’t right right now.

"Why should I waste three or four years with a team that can’t win? That’s not my idea of racing. I want to fight for victories - especially at the Indy 500 - and for championships. That’s the only way I’ll be happy."

As for the Cadillac rumours, Palou said: "It’s being primarily led by the fans. I’m following it quite calmly from the perspective of an F1 spectator."