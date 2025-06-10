Two names linked with top job at Alpine F1

Two names have been mentioned amid speculation about Oliver Oakes’ full-time replacement at Alpine.

Oakes suddenly resigned for unexplained personal reasons just over a month ago, with executive advisor Flavio Briatore taking over as the unofficial team boss.

75-year-old Briatore, however, admits that he doesn’t want to keep the job. In fact, he is not even a direct employee of Alpine or Renault, and therefore is only the official ’team representative’ at grands prix.

"We’re looking," said the Italian when asked if Oakes will be replaced.

"I feel sorry for Ollie, honestly, because I had a very good relationship with him. He was a good team principal. Everybody knows for personal reasons he stopped and resigned from Alpine."

When asked again about the successor, Briatore repeated: "We’re looking. We don’t want to make any mistake. I’m prepared to take some time.

"But the moment we decide who is the new team manager, we’ll tell you."

Fascinatingly, Red Bull’s Christian Horner - already linked with a potential move to Ferrari - has been mentioned as one candidate.

Horner was sitting next to Briatore when the former Renault boss was asked what qualities he’s looking for in the new Alpine team principal, and the Briton chimed in: "Cheap."

"Cheap, no," Briatore smiled. "Now we’re looking for somebody, there’s a lot of people it is possible to be doing this kind of job. I know a few people who want to be part of this new trip with Alpine.

"We’ll decide quick."

Dutch reports suggest Horner has found himself disempowered at Red Bull in the wake of his personal scandal and leadership turmoil of 2024.

Another name linked with the role is Steve Nielsen, who knows Briatore well from their successful days at Renault. It is reported that the pair were spotted on conversation at the Spanish GP.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen responded with amusement to Briatore’s claim that he would ideally like "two Verstappens" at the wheel of the two Alpine cars.

"That will cost Alpine some money," the quadruple world champion told Viaplay.