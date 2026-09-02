Madring wins driver praise as legal rows grow

Formula 1’s new Madrid circuit is drawing strong praise from drivers just days before its debut, even as legal challenges continue to build around the venue.

Spanish Formula 3 driver Bruno del Pino, nephew of former F1 driver and Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa, completed 93 laps of Madring during last week’s two-day F3 test and told Cadena SER that his first impressions were much better than expected.

"When I saw the track in photos, I had mixed feelings, but when I tried it in the simulator, I loved it."

"In person, inside the cockpit, it’s striking. The walls are incredibly close, and you can’t imagine what the first few laps feel like."

Del Pino compared the circuit to a blend of Monaco and Jeddah and described it as "very fun", although he expects overtaking to be difficult.

"It won’t be a circuit like Spa or Jeddah, where you can overtake easily," said the 20-year-old.

"In Formula 1, with energy management, they’ll have a bit more leeway, but we see it as a train."

He does believe, however, that the layout will reward aggressive drivers.

"It’s a circuit for the driver with the most character. For me, that could be Verstappen," said Del Pino.

The 550-metre banked La Monumental corner also made a strong impression.

"Physically, it’s killer," he said. "You really feel it in your arms and neck because it’s like the Zandvoort corner, but much longer."

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the circuit’s troubled build-up is continuing away from the track.

The ’Stop F1 Madrid’ residents’ group is preparing legal action over noise, air pollution, traffic disruption and loss of green space, while a separate copyright dispute is underway between circuit designers Dromo and Tilke.

According to the report, the Cologne Regional Court has issued a preliminary injunction restricting the reproduction of certain planning documents while that dispute continues.

The inaugural Spanish GP at Madring takes place September 13.