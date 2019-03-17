US GP loses $20m in government backing

A dark cloud has moved over the financial health of the US grand prix in Austin.

The Associated Press reports that race organisers have missed a paperwork deadline and as a result will lose $20 million of government backing.

The missing paperwork is reportedly a mandatory anti human trafficking plan.

A spokesman for Texas governor Greg Abbott said the state had no option but to not give the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) the funding.

Race promoter Bobby Epstein, and F1 owner Liberty Media, did not comment.

"The State of Texas and COTA have a productive partnership that has had a tremendous economic impact on the city of Austin and the state as a whole, and our office is already working with COTA on this year’s race," the governor’s spokesman said.