Pirelli doubts wet tyres will see action again in ’25

Pirelli boss Mario Isola has admitted that Formula 1 may not see a single full wet tyre used for the rest of the 2025 season - even if it rains.

Speaking to Spain’s Diario Sport, Isola said the combination of high-spray ground effect cars - coupled with obvious extreme race director caution - has effectively eliminated traditional wet-weather racing from the current era.

"I’m not 100 percent sure that we are going to use the wet tyre this season," he said. "The level of tyre spray is very high and this is compromising visibility."

The comments come after a string of rain-affected grands prix - most notably Belgium - where visibility concerns led to incidents, safety cars, and race delays. Isola noted that at a race like Silverstone, the intermediate tyre worked well but drivers still couldn’t see well.

"Nobody wants to take any risks for the drivers," he explained.

While Pirelli continues to offer both intermediate and full wet compounds, Isola says the latter may never be used again under the current regulations. Attempts to improve conditions - such as with experimental wheel covers - have so far failed.

There is some optimism for change in 2026, when new regulations will bring smaller tyres and revised aerodynamics, possibly reducing spray output.

"Next year the cars will be different," said Isola. "Maybe there will also be a little less spray."