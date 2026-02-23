Piastri plays down Webber shift ahead of 2026 season

Oscar Piastri has dismissed suggestions of tension behind his evolving management structure, insisting recent changes were simply about doing things "a bit different" for 2026.

The Australian has strengthened his personal support network over the winter following a frustrating end to his 2025 title bid, prompting speculation about his long-standing relationship with manager Mark Webber.

However, Piastri made clear the partnership remains intact.

"There wasn’t anything specific, we just made a decision for things to look a bit different," the Melbournian said.

"Mark is still very much involved and I’ve been in contact with him a lot over the last few weeks.

"He just won’t be trackside as much anymore. So that’s really the extent of it. But yeah, there was nothing specific that triggered it."

Over the winter, Piastri reunited with former Prema engineer Pedro Matos as part of a broader effort to refine his preparation both on and off track. He has also increased collaboration with performance coach Emma Murray.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher recently suggested the shift may reflect the friction of last season, claiming Webber "may have gone a little too far" and clashed with Zak Brown amid sensitivities about equal treatment at McLaren.