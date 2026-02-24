Wolff shrugs off e-vote over compression rule

Toto Wolff insists Mercedes is indifferent to the outcome of the looming electronic vote on Formula 1’s controversial compression rule clarification.

The FIA is set to seek approval for a revised checking method from August, following pressure from rival power unit manufacturers who argue the current interpretation leaves room for grey areas.

Wolff, however, played down the significance.

"It doesn’t matter to us, either way," the Mercedes boss said. "It doesn’t matter if the current rules remain or if the FIA proposal is approved by electronic voting."

When pressed, he suggested the political noise exceeds the technical reality.

"I think they’re making a big fuss about something that isn’t a big deal," Wolff said. "If the figures being talked about were true, I would understand the reason for the dispute, but in reality, it’s not that big of a deal."

Mercedes maintains that even if compression ratios are adjusted under a new monitoring approach, the performance impact would be marginal.

"It doesn’t make much difference to us whether we stick to the current rules or adopt the new checking method," Wolff added. "We want to be a good part of the sport."

At the same time, he questioned the tactics of rival manufacturers.

"Philosophically, I’m against it. The rules should be followed and we should work closely with the governing body. But what should we do if the other four power unit manufacturers put strong pressure on the FIA?

"We could have protested and fought, but is that the way things should be?"

Wolff argued that Formula 1 should remain a meritocracy rather than drift toward any form of performance balancing.

"F1 is a meritocracy and we don’t want to see a balance of performance," he said. "We develop components according to the rules, and when they are confirmed as legal, other teams band together and question them.

"Is that the right way to do things?

"Philosophically I don’t agree with it, but this has happened over the 50 years of F1 history. Now we’re in that position. Maybe next time we’ll do it to someone else."