Piastri needs ’peace and quiet’ amid crisis - Vettel

The Formula 1 paddock was left stunned on Saturday as Lando Norris took firm control of the world championship - while Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri endure catastrophic weekends at Interlagos.

Even drivers far removed from the title battle admitted something unusual was unfolding. Carlos Sainz, still recovering from illness and struggling for pace in his Williams, agreed with Helmut Marko’s assessment that the unpredictable grip and tyre behaviour had created chaos.

"Something’s going on," Sainz said.

"It’s strange that we’re here with Bearman almost faster than the McLarens, Antonelli going very fast this weekend, faster than Russell, Gasly in Q3 with an Alpine, both Red Bulls out, Hamilton out... it’s something strange."

Former driver Ralf Schumacher, analysing for Sky Deutschland, said Verstappen’s title hopes were now effectively over after his qualifying disaster.

"The world championship is over for Max - unless a miracle happens tomorrow," he declared.

Schumacher also pointed to deeper issues within Red Bull. "In my view, Pierre Wache is not the right man to get the problems under control in the long term," he said, referring to Adrian Newey’s successor.

"It’s a constant up and down. Formula 1 is now too competitive and complex to allow such things if you want to fight for championships."

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel, in Brazil for his rainforest conservation initiative, sympathised with the other fallen contender - Oscar Piastri.

"He needs peace and quiet first," Vettel told Sky Italia. "I don’t think he needs someone to explain to him what went wrong - he knows that himself. What helps in a situation like this is having people around who support you. He has that in his team.

"He needs them now, and he needs to move forward quickly so he can get back to racing without pressure."