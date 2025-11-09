Massa returns to F1 paddock amid Crashgate battle

Felipe Massa made a rare Formula 1 paddock appearance at his home Grand Prix in Brazil this weekend, as he awaits the outcome of his high-profile legal battle against the FIA, Formula 1 and former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Speaking to DAZN at Interlagos, the 11-time Grand Prix winner - who is seeking compensation and potential recognition for the 2008 title he lost to Lewis Hamilton following the Crashgate scandal - reflected both on the sport’s current state and his own ongoing fight.

"It’s incredible to be at Interlagos - it’s always special," said the 44-year-old.

"Ferrari did a good job in qualifying. Third is always important. Kimi Antonelli was also very strong. Let’s see what happens with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen wasn’t what we all expected, but he’s going to have a spectacular race," Massa added.

The Brazilian confirmed he had spent last week in London attending the court hearings related to his controversial case.

"I’ve been in London for three days to fight against injustice," he revealed. "This is the most important point. The lawyers did a good job of explaining the situation as accurately as possible, detailing everything that happened."

Although the verdict has been reserved for now, Massa remains optimistic. "Now we have to wait for the Court’s decision," he said.

"I always believe in justice. What’s right is right - and what’s not part of the sport isn’t right."