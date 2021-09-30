Turkish GP || October 10 || 15h00 (Local time)

Perez wins $2.8m after sponsor court battle

Pemex left him suddenly when he was at Force India

Search

By GMM

30 September 2021 - 15:07
Perez wins $2.8m after sponsor (...)

Sergio Perez will be happy after a lucrative round of court proceedings.

The Red Bull driver’s management had sued state-owned Mexican oil company Pemex through its private subsidiary MGI Asistencia Integral, according to local sources Reforma and AM.

Perez’s corner had argued in federal court that Pemex owed millions following termination of a F1 sponsorship deal when he was driving for Racing Point.

The court ordered compensation to the tune of $2.8 million plus interest.

According to the media reports, Pemex argued that it changed course in Formula 1 following a change of administration and having "other spending priorities".

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari helping Haas to help Schumacher - Piero Ferrari

New F1 practice rules ’very good news’ - Shwartzman

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less