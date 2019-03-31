Perez ’more optimistic’ about Mexico GP future

Sergio Perez is suddenly sounding more optimistic about the future of Mexico’s grand prix.

Earlier, it emerged that the Mexican government was pledging to instead devote the funding allocated to the F1 race to the Mayan train project.

But Perez, with close links to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is suddenly sounding more upbeat.

"Lately, it looks a lot more promising," he is quoted by Speed Week. "I’m more optimistic than I was before.

"There are some discussions going on and I do not know all the details. It’s not my job to comment on that.

"But it points to the fact that things are not so bad. There is still hope," the Racing Point driver added.