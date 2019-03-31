25 March 2019
F1 should look into ’e-fuels’ - Abiteboul
"I believe that e-fuels is a game changer"
Cyril Abiteboul says F1 should look into introducing "e-fuels".
In an increasingly environmentally-minded world, the Renault boss doubts F1 did enough in 2014 by introducing the ’greener’ hybrid engine formula.
"It is in our hands whether the young generation is still enthusiastic about driving in circles," he said.
"That’s also because of the technologies we use."
For instance, with Formula E becoming more popular, Abiteboul says F1 should think about boosting its environmental image.
"We are talking about e-fuels, or fuel that does not come from fossil fuels," said the Frenchman.
"I believe that e-fuels is a game changer. And we have to make sure that those technologies are being demonstrated in formula one."
