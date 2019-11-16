Penske could buy Mercedes’ F1 team - source
A potential takeover of the Brackley based team
Mercedes’ Formula 1 team is for sale.
That is the claim of the German publication Auto Bild, citing the information of a ’reliable source’.
Correspondent Ralf Bach says the buyer could be Dmitry Mazepin, the wealthy Russian father of a Formula 2 driver, as well as American racing legend Roger Penske.
Penske, 82, has just bought the Indycar series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bach says his estimated fortune is $1.6 billion.
Penske’s son Jay owns the Formula E team Geox Dragon.
After a potential takeover of the Brackley based team, Mercedes could then remain in Formula 1 as an engine supplier.
Auto Bild said Mercedes has told McLaren, Force India, Williams and - interestingly - also Red Bull that it can continue to supply engines beyond 2020.
